MVL (MVL) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (MVL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $117.09 million and $4.38 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,890.19 or 0.99997724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.35 or 1.00144323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00059508 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00065927 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,802,958,863 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | Naver | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

