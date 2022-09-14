Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NPSNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,477. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

