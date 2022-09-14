Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 0.4 %

NATH opened at $65.09 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $265.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.21.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

