National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.78 and last traded at $61.92. Approximately 21,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 277,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.14.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 79.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

