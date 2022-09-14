Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 298.4% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Natural Order Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NOAC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Natural Order Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Order Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Order Acquisition Company Profile

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.