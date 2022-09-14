NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NWG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351.67 ($4.25).

Shares of NWG stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 270.05 ($3.26). 11,973,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,292,861. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 272.10 ($3.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.54.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26). Also, insider Lena Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,582.89).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

