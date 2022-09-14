Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $11.78

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $12.16. Navigator shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 364 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Navigator Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $926.93 million, a PE ratio of 615.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 134.9% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 194,577 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Further Reading

