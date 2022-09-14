Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of several other research reports. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up 0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 871,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,293,742. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of 19.59. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 13.25 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 945.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 367,371 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

