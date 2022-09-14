Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading Down 3.4%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.97. 10,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 92,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$15.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, MaxSimil, and NurturMe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.