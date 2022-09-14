Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading Down 3.4%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.97. 10,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 92,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 1st.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$15.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, MaxSimil, and NurturMe brands.
Read More
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.