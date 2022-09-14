Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $149.14 million and approximately $41.29 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,605.93 or 0.07879025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00183662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00294327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00721627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00591260 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is www.nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

