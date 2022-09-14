NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.38 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $434,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in NetApp by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

