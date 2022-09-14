NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 757,084 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for about 1.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $538,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 47,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,276. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

