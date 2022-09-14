NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for 0.2% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

