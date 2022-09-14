Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 524,826 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $395,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. CWM LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $629,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,660.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,893 shares of company stock worth $5,886,628. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

