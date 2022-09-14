Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 221,183 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,660,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,183 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Medtronic worth $517,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $132.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

