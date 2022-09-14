Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875,767 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.39% of Church & Dwight worth $335,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.71 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.