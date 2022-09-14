Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 331,305 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $490,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.48 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

