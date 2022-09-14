Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $381.73 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Rio Tinto Group worth $381,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.