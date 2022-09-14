Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $530.68 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $530,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $463,999.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

