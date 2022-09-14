Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,321,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,914 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $633,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.99 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.