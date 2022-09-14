Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 100,499 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,499 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.91% of CME Group worth $780,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after purchasing an additional 490,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after buying an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CME opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,508 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.