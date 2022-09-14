NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 80,454 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $29.90.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.23 million, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.50. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRBO Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

