NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 80,454 shares.The stock last traded at $26.51 and had previously closed at $29.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $601.23 million, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.50. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.
