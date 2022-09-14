NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,082. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

