New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 3.86 and last traded at 3.84. Approximately 5,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 169,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.58.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Found Gold in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
New Found Gold Trading Up 6.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $639.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.97.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
