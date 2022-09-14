New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 3.86 and last traded at 3.84. Approximately 5,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 169,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Found Gold in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $639.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

New Found Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 332,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.