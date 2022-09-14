New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 115,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 404,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 221,725 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 487,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 238,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 172,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

