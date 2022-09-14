Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. 24,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,513. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

