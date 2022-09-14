NewYorkCoin Achieves Market Cap of $634,684.66 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $634,684.66 and $1,009.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00023972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00298439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001250 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002455 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00023715 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.net. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

