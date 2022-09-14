NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NEXGEL Stock Performance
NXGLW stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30. NEXGEL has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.96.
NEXGEL Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXGEL (NXGLW)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.