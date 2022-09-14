NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGLW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

NXGLW stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30. NEXGEL has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.96.

NEXGEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. It provides facemasks, undereye patches, blister shield foot care, hexagel, cracked heel repair patches, and fever patch.

