NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.84. 343,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,536,963. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

