NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $108.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $88.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

