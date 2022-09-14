Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 50%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares traded up 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 104,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 404,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

