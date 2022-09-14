NFT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $609,849.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $20.55 and $609,849.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,224.53 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.16 or 0.99644833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061037 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00065648 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

