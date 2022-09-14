NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,622. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

