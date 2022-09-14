Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Down 3%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.39). Approximately 685,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 927,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.20 ($2.47).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.50.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

