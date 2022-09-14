Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 118,139 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.52% of IQVIA worth $225,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.