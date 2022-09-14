Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 118,139 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.52% of IQVIA worth $225,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.