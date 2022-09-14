Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 1,190,529 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,795,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.40% of General Motors worth $253,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. 318,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,556,432. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.