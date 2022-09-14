Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,163 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $304,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Waste Management stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.16. 34,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

