Ninety One UK Ltd Has $422.04 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,960 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.18% of Trane Technologies worth $422,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,035. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

