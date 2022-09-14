Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.63% of Intuit worth $859,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.29 and its 200-day moving average is $431.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

