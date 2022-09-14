Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,141 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.92% of Jacobs Solutions worth $340,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.69. 4,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,839. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.97.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

