Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $246,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.94.

AutoZone stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,137.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,391. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,192.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,085.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

