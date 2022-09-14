Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 1,031,981 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,031,981 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $146,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 1,309,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,981,023. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

