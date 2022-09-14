Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300,476 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.10% of HDFC Bank worth $118,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after buying an additional 2,220,379 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 61,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,739. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

