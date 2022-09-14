Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Down 62.8% in August

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nitches Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NICH remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. 312,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,594. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
Nitches Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitches (NICH)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.