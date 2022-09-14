Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Down 62.8% in August

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NICH remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. 312,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,594. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

