Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 9,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 7,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

