NoLimitCoin Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $448,069.62 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

