Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50. 104,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 50,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 27.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

