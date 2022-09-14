Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.77 billion.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 141,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,392. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.35.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nordstrom by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,510 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

