North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,200,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,850 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,043,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 832,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 3.8 %

North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

