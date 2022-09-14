Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,145 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 343.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,612,000 after buying an additional 486,012 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $303,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 39.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $145.15 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.